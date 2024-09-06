ADVERTISEMENT
19 midwives at Wa Hospital directed to repay extorted monies to patients

Kojo Emmanuel

Nineteen midwives working at the Wa Municipal Hospital have been ordered to refund monies they allegedly extorted from patients.

This directive was issued following a thorough investigation into complaints lodged by several patients, who reported being coerced into making payments for services.

The directive for the staff to refund the extorted money to patients was issued following an investigation by a six-member disciplinary committee, which found the 19 workers guilty of several infractions.

These included the indiscriminate sale of non-drug medical consumables, making improper demands from clients, and collecting unauthorised fees at the hospital's maternity ward.

Management stated that the refunds, which range from GH¢4 to GH¢286, are part of a series of punitive measures imposed on the implicated staff by the disciplinary committee.

Wa Municipal Hospital
Wa Municipal Hospital Pulse Ghana

The committee was tasked with investigating complaints of extortion, insubordination, illegal fee collection, and the unauthorised sale of non-drug consumables at the hospital.

Sampson Abu, the Administrator of Wa Municipal Hospital, confirmed the issue on Channel One TV.

He explained that the decision to investigate the staff came after management received numerous complaints about inappropriate behaviours.

He stated that "The hospital's administration has recently received significant public criticism for its awful staff conduct towards customers. One of the most serious concerns was the alleged illegal indiscriminate sale of non-drug medical consumables to clients at the maternity ward, notwithstanding management precautions.

"So in our quest to demonstrate commitment to upholding the dignity of both clients and staff, a committee was formed to investigate the issues and the investigations came out with evidence implicating a number of midwives in grave violations."

The administrator noted that surgical gloves, urinary catheters, urine bags, pads, and bed mats were among the non-drug medical consumables that midwives were selling to expectant mothers in the maternity ward without the knowledge of the hospital's authorities.

He further mentioned that some midwives admitted to making improper demands and collecting unauthorised fees, actions that violate the Ghana Health Service's code of conduct and disciplinary procedures.

