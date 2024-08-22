2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

He further expressed frustration with the management of the hospital, noting that there are limited means to deter errant employees beyond issuing queries and reprimands.

In a related development, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has taken decisive action against 18 teachers accused of fraudulently withdrawing a total of GH¢188,000 from government funds using fake certificates. The incident, which has raised serious concerns about accountability and integrity within the educational sector, came to light following an audit by the Auditor-General's Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teachers, who were employed in various schools across the country, allegedly submitted forged educational certificates to secure their positions. These fake qualifications enabled them to access salaries and allowances they were not entitled to, resulting in significant financial losses for the state.

Chairman of the PAC, James Klutse Avedzi, expressed deep concern over the matter, describing it as "a clear breach of trust and an affront to the efforts aimed at improving the quality of education in the country." He emphasised that such fraudulent activities not only deplete the nation's resources but also undermine the credibility of the teaching profession.

A report from the Amansie Central Education Directorate indicated that the teachers upgraded themselves without the requisite documents and increased their salaries, resulting in a financial loss of GH¢188,000 to the state. "We have been able to collect GH¢34,731.53 and we are left with GH¢152,966.54 and we are on course collecting [the balance]. We did not place [promote those teachers], they did self-upgrading without passing through the office. So it is a backdoor affair," the report stated.