24-year-old 'pragia' rider remanded for alleged murder of 18-year-old lactating lover

In an attempt to cover up his actions, Kwaku Siaw told his parents that Adwo Kutremor had left for her mother's house when they asked about her whereabouts. However, the cries of their baby raised suspicions, leading to further questioning, which prompted Kwaku Siaw to flee the scene.

Kwaku Siaw went into hiding on Thursday but was eventually arrested at Akyem Asante Juaso with the assistance of Nkawkaw police, after he contacted his father to reveal his location.

During his caution statement, Kwaku Siaw confessed to committing the crime, citing his suspicion of Adwo Kutremor's involvement with another man as the motive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case has been adjourned to September 4, 2024, by the Mpraeso Circuit Court, presided over by Her Ladyship Adwoa Akyemaa, with Kwaku Siaw remaining in police custody.

In a related incident, a woman believed to be in her forties has died after she was allegedly pushed out of a taxi by some unknown persons.

Pulse Ghana

The incident happened late in the evening of Thursday, August 15, 2024, between Star Junction and Agric Junction in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti region, according to eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses say they saw the woman being pushed out of the taxi, which raised an alarm. The unknown persons, however, drove off immediately after some residents started to shout.

ADVERTISEMENT

They narrated that the woman passed away a few minutes after they arrived at the scene and tried to help. The police were informed of the incident, and they have thus conveyed the body to the morgue.