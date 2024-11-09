26 suspects detained for 6 days in connection with violent clashes in Abetifi

Business Insider USA

In a dramatic twist, Yaa Asantewaa, who claims the title of Abrewatia (chief’s wife) of the Kwahu area, allegedly orchestrated the forceful removal of Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, the acting President of the Kwahu Traditional Area. This incident is reported as part of her attempt to destool Agyemang III from his position.

Sources reveal that Yaa Asantewaa’s group escorted Agyemang III to a nearby historic palace, where she purportedly conducted traditional destoolment rites. Among these rituals was the symbolic slaughter of a sheep, an act often associated with significant changes in leadership within Ghanaian traditional systems.

The attempted destoolment of Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III by Yaa Asantewaa has sparked considerable unrest in Kwahu Abetifi. Her actions, seen as a direct affront to the authority of the Kwahu Traditional Council, swiftly escalated tensions, prompting local youth to mobilise in protest.