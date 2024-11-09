26 suspects detained for 6 days in connection with violent clashes in Abetifi

The suspects, among them a woman identified as Obaapanyin Yaa Asantewaa, are set to reappear in court on 14 November 2024, following an incident at Abetifi Palace on 7 November. According to reports, a group of armed individuals, allegedly led by Asantewaa, stormed the palace, triggering the ensuing legal proceedings.
The Mpraeso District Court, presided over by Her Lordship Adwoa Akyemaa Ofosu, has remanded 26 individuals into police custody in connection with the recent abduction and attempted destoolment of Kwahu Abetifihene, Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III.
In a dramatic twist, Yaa Asantewaa, who claims the title of Abrewatia (chief’s wife) of the Kwahu area, allegedly orchestrated the forceful removal of Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, the acting President of the Kwahu Traditional Area. This incident is reported as part of her attempt to destool Agyemang III from his position.
Sources reveal that Yaa Asantewaa’s group escorted Agyemang III to a nearby historic palace, where she purportedly conducted traditional destoolment rites. Among these rituals was the symbolic slaughter of a sheep, an act often associated with significant changes in leadership within Ghanaian traditional systems.
The attempted destoolment of Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III by Yaa Asantewaa has sparked considerable unrest in Kwahu Abetifi. Her actions, seen as a direct affront to the authority of the Kwahu Traditional Council, swiftly escalated tensions, prompting local youth to mobilise in protest.
Armed with machetes, the youth confronted Asantewaa’s group, who were reportedly accompanied by armed men, igniting a violent clash that resulted in six injuries. The situation necessitated local authorities’ intervention, leading to the arrest of 26 suspects in the aftermath. The incident highlights the profound divisions surrounding traditional leadership and the lengths factions are prepared to go to assert or defend power within the Kwahu community.