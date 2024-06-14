ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

46 public colleges to suffer as CETAG declares strike

Kojo Emmanuel

The academic work of about 46 public colleges of education nationwide will be affected as the leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite strike.

Accra Technical University
Accra Technical University

The strike takes effect from Friday, June 14, 2024, due to the government's delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

Recommended articles

CETAG's demands include the payment of one month's salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022 and the application of agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.

In a statement, CETAG leadership said the strike aims to put pressure on the government to fulfill these commitments.

CETAG emphasized that the strike is intended to safeguard the economic rights of its members as outlined in Article 24(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 10(a) and (b) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

ADVERTISEMENT

It highlighted the importance of upholding these legal and constitutional protections. CETAG, however, urged its members to withdraw

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Saanbaye

NPP's Upper West Regional Chairman dies

Dumsormuststop

#DumsorMustStop protesters submit petition to Prez Akufo-Addo

Rain in coastal Ghana

Meteo Agency predicts cloudy weather and moderate rain in coastal Ghana

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah drags Okudzeto Ablakwa to CHRAJ over alleged constitutional violation