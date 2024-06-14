46 public colleges to suffer as CETAG declares strike

The strike takes effect from Friday, June 14, 2024, due to the government's delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.
The academic work of about 46 public colleges of education nationwide will be affected as the leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite strike.
CETAG's demands include the payment of one month's salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022 and the application of agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.
In a statement, CETAG leadership said the strike aims to put pressure on the government to fulfill these commitments.
CETAG emphasized that the strike is intended to safeguard the economic rights of its members as outlined in Article 24(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 10(a) and (b) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).
It highlighted the importance of upholding these legal and constitutional protections. CETAG, however, urged its members to withdraw