5 agricultural programmes by successive governments to ensure food security

The emphasis has been on modernising agriculture, providing support to farmers, and improving infrastructure to sustain agricultural growth.

Pulse.com.gh delves into some of the agriculture programmes introduced to ensure food security in Ghana.

Operation Feed Yourself (OFY) - 1972

The programme was initiated by the National Redemption Council (NRC) government.

Its objective is to encourage Ghanaians to engage in agricultural production to reduce dependency on imported food.

The programme increased food production in the short term but faced sustainability challenges due to a lack of continuous support and infrastructure.

Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Development Strategy (AAGDS) - 1990s

It was initiated by the government led by the late Jerry John Rawlings.

The policy is to promote private sector-led growth in agriculture, improve food security, and reduce poverty.

The programme contributed to the development of agro-based industries and improved agricultural productivity.

Food and Agriculture Sector Development Policy (FASDEP) - 2002

It was initiated by the government of John Agyekum Kufuor.

The agriculture programme provided a comprehensive framework for the development of the agricultural sector.

It Improved policy coordination, extension services, and investment in agricultural research.

Ghana Shared Growth and Development Agenda (GSGDA) - 2010-2013

Initiated by the late John Atta Mills' administration.

The main objective of the policy was to enhance agricultural modernization and food security.

The policy focused on value addition, infrastructure development, and market access for farmers.

Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) - 2017

Initiated by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Planting for Food and Jobs increased food production, create jobs, and ensure food security.

Key components:

Provision of improved seeds to farmers.

Subsidisation of fertilizers.

Extension services.

Market access for farm produce.