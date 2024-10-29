5 bodies recovered after Toyota Vitz plunges into Nwabe River

In a similarly heart-wrenching incident, tragedy struck on 11 October 2024 on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Asante Akim South Municipality when a Sprinter bus collided with a VIP bus, resulting in the immediate deaths of six individuals. The collision occurred near Atwedie, a well-known accident-prone location. According to witnesses, the Sprinter bus was moving at high speed when it lost control and crashed directly into the VIP coach. Six people perished instantly due to the severe impact.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene, working tirelessly to rescue survivors and manage the aftermath. Several other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Pulse Ghana

Road accidents in Ghana have reached alarming levels, with fatalities and injuries steadily increasing. This surge in road incidents can be attributed to various factors, including poor road conditions, disregard for traffic regulations, and inadequate road safety measures. Reckless driving — especially speeding, distracted driving, and the use of poorly maintained vehicles — contributes significantly to the rising accident rates.