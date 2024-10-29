5 bodies recovered after Toyota Vitz plunges into Nwabe River

According to EDHUB, the vehicle was being driven by a local dressmaker and mother, who was taking her two children and house help to school before heading to her workplace. Along the way, she offered a lift to two additional passengers, a man and a young girl. As they approached a bridge over the river, the driver was reportedly startled by a large truck, causing the vehicle to swerve off the bridge and into the river, leading to the tragic loss of all five lives.
In a tragic incident early this morning, residents of Dabaa in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region recovered the bodies of five people after a black Toyota Vitz veered off course and plunged into the Nwabe River, resulting in the drowning of all five occupants.
Recommended articles
In a similarly heart-wrenching incident, tragedy struck on 11 October 2024 on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Asante Akim South Municipality when a Sprinter bus collided with a VIP bus, resulting in the immediate deaths of six individuals. The collision occurred near Atwedie, a well-known accident-prone location. According to witnesses, the Sprinter bus was moving at high speed when it lost control and crashed directly into the VIP coach. Six people perished instantly due to the severe impact.
Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene, working tirelessly to rescue survivors and manage the aftermath. Several other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.
Road accidents in Ghana have reached alarming levels, with fatalities and injuries steadily increasing. This surge in road incidents can be attributed to various factors, including poor road conditions, disregard for traffic regulations, and inadequate road safety measures. Reckless driving — especially speeding, distracted driving, and the use of poorly maintained vehicles — contributes significantly to the rising accident rates.
Moreover, the lack of effective enforcement of road safety laws has led to dangerous behaviours, such as driving under the influence and unlicensed driving, becoming more common. While the government and private organisations have taken steps to address these issues, such as road safety campaigns and infrastructural improvements, a stronger commitment is necessary to reduce accidents. Enhancing road infrastructure, enforcing stricter traffic laws, and raising awareness among drivers are critical for reducing fatalities and making Ghana's roads safer for everyone.