5 threats of galamsey to human health

Here are five major health risks associated with galamsey activities:

Mercury poisoning

One of the primary dangers of galamsey is mercury exposure. Mercury is frequently used in the gold extraction process to amalgamate the metal from ore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This toxic substance can leach into water bodies, contaminating drinking water and aquatic life. When humans consume fish or water tainted with mercury, they are exposed to serious health risks.

Health effects:

Neurological damage, including memory loss and tremors

Kidney failure

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Respiratory problems

Long-term exposure can lead to birth defects and developmental issues in children

Respiratory issues

Galamsey mining sites often produce dust and release harmful chemicals into the air, causing air pollution.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers and nearby residents are exposed to these pollutants, which can lead to chronic respiratory problems.

Health effects:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Asthma

Lung cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

Pneumonia, especially in vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly

Water contamination

The chemicals and waste materials from illegal mining seep into rivers and groundwater, contaminating local water sources. The use of harmful substances like cyanide, in addition to mercury, can make the water unsafe for consumption and domestic use.

Health effects:

Diarrheal diseases, such as cholera and dysentery

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidney and liver damage from long-term consumption of contaminated water

Skin irritations and infections from direct contact with polluted water

Increased risk of cancer from prolonged exposure to toxic chemicals

Pulse Ghana

Physical injuries and fatalities

ADVERTISEMENT

Galamsey operations are often conducted without proper safety measures, leading to frequent accidents. Miners, who usually work without adequate protective gear or equipment, are prone to injuries and even fatalities due to tunnel collapses, explosions, and falling debris.

The lack of medical facilities in remote mining areas also exacerbates the situation, delaying emergency treatment.

Health effects:

Broken bones, head injuries, and amputations

Death from mine collapses and explosions

ADVERTISEMENT

Long-term physical disability

Spread of infectious diseases

Mining activities attract people to remote areas, resulting in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions, which can accelerate the spread of infectious diseases.

In addition, stagnant water from abandoned mining pits becomes breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the prevalence of malaria.

Health effects:

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaria outbreaks due to mosquito-breeding habitats

Increased rates of waterborne diseases such as typhoid and cholera