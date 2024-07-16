5 times Nana Addo received honorary doctorate degree for his 'sterling leadership'

The conferral of honorary doctorates is a tradition that acknowledges individuals for their exceptional achievements and contributions to society.

In President Nana Addo's case, these honours underscore his longstanding commitment to legal practice, his pivotal role in shaping Ghanaian democracy, and his efforts in promoting socio-economic development.

Pulse.com.gh highlights multiple instances where Nana Addo received honorary doctorate degrees.

His first was an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree from Fort Hare University of South Africa in May 2016, recognizing his legal and political leadership.

In December 2017, he received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Liberia.

The University of Cape Coast conferred another honorary doctorate upon him in May 2021.

On October 10, 2022, Nana Addo was presented with an honorary doctorate from Sorbonne University in Paris, France, one of the world's most prestigious universities.

Sorbonne recognized his commitment to democracy in Ghana, peace in West Africa, and his leadership in implementing the Free SHS policy and combating COVID-19.

Most recently, on July 14, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received his fifth honorary doctorate degree from Valley View University.

This prestigious award signifies a significant milestone in his career, highlighting his dedication to national development and academic excellence.

