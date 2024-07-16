RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

5 times Nana Addo received honorary doctorate degree for his 'sterling leadership'

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stands as a prominent figure in African politics celebrated not only for his leadership but also for his substantial contributions to law, governance, and public service.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Throughout his career, he has been honoured with several honorary doctorate degrees from prestigious institutions both within Ghana and internationally.

Recommended articles

The conferral of honorary doctorates is a tradition that acknowledges individuals for their exceptional achievements and contributions to society.

In President Nana Addo's case, these honours underscore his longstanding commitment to legal practice, his pivotal role in shaping Ghanaian democracy, and his efforts in promoting socio-economic development.

Nana Addo honoured
Nana Addo honoured Pulse Ghana

Pulse.com.gh highlights multiple instances where Nana Addo received honorary doctorate degrees.

His first was an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree from Fort Hare University of South Africa in May 2016, recognizing his legal and political leadership.

In December 2017, he received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Liberia.

The University of Cape Coast conferred another honorary doctorate upon him in May 2021.

Nana Addo confered doctorate degree
Nana Addo confered doctorate degree Pulse Ghana

On October 10, 2022, Nana Addo was presented with an honorary doctorate from Sorbonne University in Paris, France, one of the world's most prestigious universities.

Sorbonne recognized his commitment to democracy in Ghana, peace in West Africa, and his leadership in implementing the Free SHS policy and combating COVID-19.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

This prestigious award signifies a significant milestone in his career, highlighting his dedication to national development and academic excellence.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Nana Addo expressed a profound commitment to transforming Ghana's educational landscape, envisioning his tenure as marked by groundbreaking educational reforms and expanded learning opportunities for all Ghanaians.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kwame Nkrumah

Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy projects that continue to serve Ghana 52 years after his death

Bagbin orders investigation into video of immigration officers assaulting woman

Bagbin orders investigation into video of immigration officers assaulting woman

Dr George Akuffo Dampare (IGP)

Parliament adopts committee's report on plot to remove IGP Dampare

John Mahama

Mahama condemns 'disgraceful and shadowy journalism' by some media houses