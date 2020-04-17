The economies of countries are being shattered, a turnout which has led to many job losses in the process.

However, even before the Coronavirus outbreak, the world was already shifting towards a more digital era.

To this end, working in virtual spaces have become more important than ever, especially for those adequately equipped.

So, as cities remain locked down and most businesses closed down, here are five well-paying jobs you can do from home.

1. Animator/graphic designer

Graphic designers and video animators are one of the least hit by this pandemic. This is because such a job only requires a laptop, internet and of course your creativity.

More importantly, it is a job that can be done from anywhere. So, there’s no need waiting for the pandemic to be over, you can be home and still make some good money as a graphic designer or video animator.

2. Freelance writer

In a period dominated by issues surrounding the pandemic, never have freelance writers been more sought after.

Provided you can come up with interesting content and news articles, you can sit in the comfort of your home and freelance your work to interested international media outlets.

3. Social media manager

Social media management has become big business but, fortunately, such a job can be done from home.

Whether it is marketing a product or helping an organisation grow its social media presence, all you need is the right content and you are good to go.

4. Baking

Baking or catering remains one of the few occupations is very essential even during periods of pandemics.

This is because people still need to eat or grab that snack. You could easily become the supplier of bread and cookies to everyone in your neighbourhood and you are in business.

5. Online tutor

With schools made to close down during this lockdown period, many institutions have turned to online studies.

While not many teachers are tech savvy to be able to pull it off, those who are could be looking at a very big business opportunity. You could be teaching on a part-time basis if you are not affiliated to ant school, thanks to Skype and other video chatting platforms.