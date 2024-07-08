569,095 candidates to write 2024 BECE

GES emphasised the importance of avoiding exam malpractice and stated that GES, WAEC, and the Security Services are working together to ensure a smooth conduct of the examinations nationwide.

Parents, candidates, and the public will be notified about the school selection process which will begin after the BECE.

Further details about the selection process will be provided later.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a heartfelt message to all candidates preparing for the BECE.

He expressed his confidence in the students' ability to succeed and urged them to approach the examination with honesty and integrity.

In his message to the candidates on Sunday, July 8, 2024, Nana Addo emphasized the importance of avoiding any form of examination malpractices.