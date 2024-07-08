569,095 candidates to write 2024 BECE

The Ghana Education Service (GES) expressed gratitude to teachers, school leaders, education directors, parents, and all stakeholders for their efforts in preparing the candidates for the examination.
The 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will take place from Monday, July 8, to Monday, July 15, 2024.
GES emphasised the importance of avoiding exam malpractice and stated that GES, WAEC, and the Security Services are working together to ensure a smooth conduct of the examinations nationwide.
Parents, candidates, and the public will be notified about the school selection process which will begin after the BECE.
Further details about the selection process will be provided later.
However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a heartfelt message to all candidates preparing for the BECE.
He expressed his confidence in the students' ability to succeed and urged them to approach the examination with honesty and integrity.
In his message to the candidates on Sunday, July 8, 2024, Nana Addo emphasized the importance of avoiding any form of examination malpractices.
He encouraged the students to approach each paper with a clear mind, answer the questions to the best of their ability, and trust the knowledge and skills they have acquired over the years.