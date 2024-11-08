6 sustain machete injuries as armed group attempts to destool Kwahu Adontenhene

Reports indicate that tensions flared when Obaapanyin Yaa Asantewaa, claiming to be the Abrewatia (chief’s wife) of the Kwahu area, arrived in Abetifi accompanied by the armed group. Initially mistaken for National Security operatives, the group escorted Yaa Asantewaa to the Abetifi Palace, where they detained Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III. Yaa Asantewaa and her entourage then reportedly transported the acting President to an older nearby palace, where she allegedly conducted traditional destoolment rites, including the symbolic slaughter of a sheep, as an attempt to remove him from his position.
Six people are currently receiving hospital treatment following a violent clash between residents of Kwahu Abetifi and a group of armed men who stormed the Abetifi Palace in an attempt to destool Kwahu Adontenhene Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, the acting President of the Kwahu Traditional Area.
Upon hearing of the attempted destoolment, local youth gathered in protest, armed with machetes. The situation threatened to escalate further, but swift action by local law enforcement, supported by police and military backup, managed to prevent additional violence. In response, the traditional leaders in Abetifi performed their own rites, formally reaffirming Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III as the legitimate chief and restoring him to his role at the main Abetifi Palace.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and subsequently arrested Yaa Asantewaa and her armed entourage. To prevent further unrest from the angry crowd, Yaa Asantewaa and the group were escorted under heavy protection to the police station for their safety.