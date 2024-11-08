6 sustain machete injuries as armed group attempts to destool Kwahu Adontenhene

Reports indicate that tensions flared when Obaapanyin Yaa Asantewaa, claiming to be the Abrewatia (chief’s wife) of the Kwahu area, arrived in Abetifi accompanied by the armed group. Initially mistaken for National Security operatives, the group escorted Yaa Asantewaa to the Abetifi Palace, where they detained Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III. Yaa Asantewaa and her entourage then reportedly transported the acting President to an older nearby palace, where she allegedly conducted traditional destoolment rites, including the symbolic slaughter of a sheep, as an attempt to remove him from his position.