7 fire service personnel injured in accident at Kade

Kojo Emmanuel

Seven firefighters were injured in an accident near Otwenkwanta, close to Kade in the Eastern Region, on Sunday, July 21, 2022.

Fire service accident
The firefighters, all from the Kade Fire Station, were responding to an emergency call aboard Fire Tender truck FS 438 when the accident occurred.

The firefighters sustained a range of injuries, including neck, spinal, and head injuries. The incident drew a large crowd to the scene, with many assisting in the rescue efforts.

Assistant Chief Officer Grade One (ACFO I) Timothy Osafo-Affum, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), reported that the truck skidded on a sharp curve, hit a heap of sand, and overturned. Of the eight crew members, seven were injured.

Two of the injured firefighters were treated and discharged from Saint Dominic's Hospital, while two others remain in critical condition at Kade Government Hospital.

