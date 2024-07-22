7 fire service personnel injured in accident at Kade

The firefighters sustained a range of injuries, including neck, spinal, and head injuries. The incident drew a large crowd to the scene, with many assisting in the rescue efforts.

Assistant Chief Officer Grade One (ACFO I) Timothy Osafo-Affum, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), reported that the truck skidded on a sharp curve, hit a heap of sand, and overturned. Of the eight crew members, seven were injured.

Pulse Ghana

Two of the injured firefighters were treated and discharged from Saint Dominic's Hospital, while two others remain in critical condition at Kade Government Hospital.

One firefighter escaped without injury. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

On May 24, 2024, on the Apam-Winneba highway, a tragic accident resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries.