Abandoned E- block project left to rot in the bush at New Edubiase Apagya

The school is one of the many E-block projects yet to be finished and put to use by the government.

Weeds have taken over a major portion of the facility. Years of neglect have led to the roof falling apart.

The doors and windows of the building have been damaged and the structure has started developing cracks due to neglect on the part of the government over a long period.

The development is a worry for residents in the area.

Chief of Apagya, Baffuor Gyankokor II believes the completion and operation of the project will bring enormous benefits to the area.

He said "I seem not to understand why the facility is not operational looking at the amount of money sunk into putting up such a project. We don’t have a senior high school in this area and for that matter, our children have to continue their second-cycle education elsewhere.

"At least, the operation of this school will open up this area and boost economic activities as well. Government should finish up the work and make the facility operational."