Ablakwa dares Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to publicly consume ‘expired’ moshosho rice

The Ministry of Education subsequently launched investigations to establish the facts of the matter. A preliminary investigation report shared by the Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng stated that “a total of 11,000 metric tonnes of rice was imported, with an initial expiry date of December 2023. By the last quarter of 2023, NAFCO still had a portion of this stock yet to be supplied to schools. On the advice of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Lamens Ventures followed the necessary protocols to have the rice re-tested in India, its country of origin.”

Pulse Ghana

The report added: “Following further evaluations and verification, the FDA granted a temporary extension of the rice’s 'Best Before' date to 30th April 2024, after confirming the product’s continued wholesomeness.”

However, unimpressed with the response, Mr Ablakwa has accused the ministry of deception. Addressing the parliamentary press corps on Monday, 18th November 2024, he questioned the ministry’s defence of the scandal, especially as Lamens Investments Africa Limited had admitted wrongdoing. “This is the first time in the country's history that the Ministry of Education will be defending a company that has admitted culpability and paid a fine instead of defending the millions of students placed under their care. Since we put out the outcome of our parliamentary oversight, it is the Ministry of Education which is now the official spokesperson of Lamens,” he noted.

Pulse Ghana

To prove the safety of the rice, Ablakwa called on the president, the vice president, the education minister, and his deputy to publicly consume the rice. “We challenge President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, Education Minister Dr Adutwum, and Deputy Minister Reverend John Ntim Fordjour to publicly consume the remaining samples that are available at the FDA office, just as they have compelled our students to consume. If they claim that Lamens has an extension and that there’s nothing wrong with the rice, they should publicly consume the rice, as they have made our helpless, innocent children consume it across the country,” he demanded.

The lawmaker further demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the directors of Lamens Investments Africa Limited, Mr Agyefi Mensah and Simon Agyei.