Accra to London expedition: Group finally arrive in London after days en route

Wanderlust Ghana, the organizers of the trip, revealed that they arrived around noon GMT (1:00 pm BST).

The group shared their excitement in a video online, celebrating their historic drive.

They started the expedition of driving from one continent to the other from Accra on Sunday, July 23, 2023, through Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani to Dormaa and then entered Cote d’Ivoire via Golokrom.

They started the journey as a group of 12 people and are using five different Ghanaian registered vehicles, a Mercedez Benz G-Wagon, two Toyota Landcruisers (V8), Lexus RX 350, and a Ford F150, Raptor.

The number of persons gradually dropped on their drive due to other reasons, however, the historic journey continued with the others on board.

The group averagely drove about 800km to 900km in a day.

The adventurous group made it to Monaco by Friday, August 4, 2023, having moved through five African countries, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, and entered Europe by ferry on the Mediterranean to Algeciras in Spain, before driving to Barcelona via Valencia.

They shared some experiences they encountered on their journey moving through the desert and how some of the vehicles Toyota have had brake pads changed many times while the others are still moving without any brake pads changed.