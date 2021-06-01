Achimota School to appeal court ruling on Rastafarian students

In a statement copied to the media, the Board said it disagrees with the decision of the court and has instructed its lawyers to appeal.
The Governing Board of Achimota School has served not that it will appeal the Human Rights Court’s decision compelling them to admit two Rastafarian students.
The court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.
Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea sued Achimota school for denying them admission because of their dreadlocks.
The applicants are asking the court to declare that the failure and or refusal of the school to admit or enroll them on the basis of their Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs, and culture characterised by keeping their dreadlocks is a violation of their fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution, particularly Articles 12(1); 23; 21(1)(b)(c); 26(1)); and 17(2) and (3).
They want the court to direct Achimota school to admit them with their dreads.
READ THE STATEMENT FROM ACHIMOTA SCHOOL BELOW
