The police commander was interdicted for keeping a suspect in police custody for nine days without due process.

In the absence of Opata, the Adenta Divisional Police Commander, DSP Cephas Coffie has been directed to supervise the command till further notice, the police said in a statement.

Following the appointment of James Oppong-Boanuh as the acting IGP, he promised to operate an "open-door" policy and will welcome ideas from the public in a bid to make the Police force more effective.

Oppong-Boanuh said his vision is to ensure the highest professional standard within the Police Service.

He stated that his administration will also focus on capacity building, provision of logistics, continuous training, motivation and welfare of police officers.

"I will operate an open-door policy where ideas from both senior and junior ranks as well as the public will be carefully considered to improve policing aimed at ensuring the safety of persons and properties in the country," he said when he met some police officers at the police headquarters.