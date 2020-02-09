President Akufo-Addo, who was addressing the 33rd AU Summit on Sunday, 9th February 2020, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said the configuration of the office space in line with the specification directed by the AU Commission.

He said installation of critical Data and IT Infrastructure facilities, Security Systems, Office Furnishing, and Corporate branding of the AfCFTA Office Complex, has been done.

He reiterated Ghana’s determination “to establish the Secretariat by the end of March 2020, which will be of world-class quality, and to help ensure that, by 1st July, 2020, as mandated by the Assembly, the AfCFTA takes off without a hitch.”