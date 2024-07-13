ADVERTISEMENT
Afrifanom Foundation donates 8-unit air-conditioned classroom block to Juaso Catholic Primary School

Andreas Kamasah

Afrifanom Foundation has donated an 8-unit classroom block, complete with a fully furnished computer laboratory, to Juaso Catholic Primary School. This generous contribution is part of the centenary celebration of St. Andrew Catholic Church at Juaso in the Asante-Akim South of the Ashanti region.

Speaking at the commissioning on Saturday, 13th July 2024, the Chief Executive Officer of Afrifanom Group, Nana Osei Afrifa, emphasised that education and the development of his community are paramount concerns for him.

Nana Afrifa, who was installed as Nkosuohene during the ceremony by the Chiefs of Juaso, pledged to continue supporting the town's development.

Afrifanom Group is a Pan-African IT firm with well-established roots in Information Technology, Content Aggregation, Financial Advisory, Agribusiness, and Real Estate in Africa.

This donation marks a significant step towards improving educational facilities in Juaso, setting a precedent for future philanthropic efforts in the region. The community is optimistic that such initiatives will inspire other organisations to contribute to the development of educational infrastructure, ensuring a brighter future for the students.

