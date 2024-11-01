Afrobarometer: Trust in key institutions at a record low ahead of 2024 elections.

Pulse Ghana

In contrast, the Ghana Armed Forces, religious leaders, and NGOs emerged as the most trusted institutions.

However, while the report indicates only a marginal drop in citizens’ trust in key institutions and officials compared to 2022, it highlights a major decrease in trust since 2012. According to the report, public trust in institutions such as the presidency, parliament, and the Electoral Commission has eroded considerably over the past decade.

Only 28% of respondents currently trust the Electoral Commission, which is responsible for organising the 2024 elections on 7 December in a fair and transparent manner. This marks a notable drop from the 59% trust level the Commission held in 2012.

While the report indicates a decline in public trust in various institutions, this goes hand in hand with heightened scepticism towards officials perceived as corrupt. According to the report, three-quarters (74%) of Ghanaians believe that corruption levels increased “somewhat” or “a lot” over the past year, which is a slight improvement of 3% compared to last year’s figures.

The police are viewed as the most corrupt public institution, a notorious record they have held for many years, followed by the office of the president and tax officials.

Despite these concerns about institutional integrity, the report shows that 60% of Ghanaians think the 2020 election was “completely free and fair” or “free and fair with minor problems.”

However, Dr Edem Selormey, Director of Research at CDD Ghana, emphasised during the launch of the report that this distrust in institutions is concerning. Institutions, she noted, play a critical role in a democracy by promoting accountability, protecting citizens’ rights, upholding the rule of law, and fostering citizen participation.

Prof. John Osae-Kwapong, Democracy and Development Fellow at CDD-Ghana, shares a similar view. He recently wrote: “Such feelings about the country’s institutions must concern everyone, given the role each of these institutions play in ensuring good governance and democratic development.”