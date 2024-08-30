Agric Minister blames climate change for severe drought in Northern Ghana

In recent months, the northern regions of Ghana are currently grappling with a severe drought that has exacerbated the already challenging living conditions of many communities.

The situation has prompted the government to take drastic measures by banning the export of key staples, including rice, corn, and soybeans, in a bid to ensure domestic food security.

The lack of rainfall has not only stunted crop growth but also led to poor harvests of essential grains and legumes.

Reports indicate that the yields for rice, corn, and soybeans—the primary food crops in Northern Ghana—are far below average, with some farms producing less than half of their usual output.

The Agric Minister speaking on the development said the Ghana Meteorological Agency had alerted the government that the planting season had shifted by an entire month, a critical change that was not effectively communicated to farmers.

Speaking on JoyNews, Bryan Acheampong said "This shift in the planting season, which is a fundamental change caused by climate change, disrupted our agricultural planning.

"We invested heavily in inputs, training, land development, seeds, and fertilizers, but with this change, all our efforts were compromised."

The Minister assured, is committed to supporting farmers during this challenging period.

He said measures are being implemented to provide drought-resistant seeds, enhance irrigation infrastructure, and offer technical assistance to farmers.

Though, the government the 'One Village, One Dam' policy was a cornerstone of the NPP's campaign in the 2016 general elections, the poor quality of these dams has led to widespread disillusionment among farmers.

Acheampong clarified that developing irrigation systems requires significant investment and is vastly different from the small earth dams built under the government's 'One Village, One Dam' initiative.