Ahmed Suale case: Netizens blast Police for inviting A-Plus instead of Ken Agyapong

Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI, was tragically gunned down in January 2019.

His murder came shortly after the release of an explosive undercover documentary that exposed widespread corruption in Ghanaian football, leading to several high-profile arrests and resignations.

The case has since remained unsolved, with various human rights groups and international bodies calling for a thorough investigation.

The recent decision to invite A-Plus, known for his vocal criticism of government corruption and misconduct, has reignited public interest and speculation surrounding the case.

A-Plus was summoned by the police for questioning over comments he made about the murder of Ahmed Suale.

He has previously used his social media platforms to voice opinions on the case, calling for justice and transparency.

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, had named Suale as one of Anas' men who put together the damning documentary on corruption in Ghana football.

Agyapong in an interview on Citi TV denied any involvement in Suale's death.

He also refused to apologise for his comments prior to the death of Suale.

Social media users are questioning why the police have not detained the maverick MP.

The police decision to invite A-Plus has sparked a heated debate online, with many netizens accusing the authorities of attempting to silence dissent.

Twitter and Facebook have seen a surge as users express their discontent.

They criticised the police for what they perceived as a misdirected focus in the investigation.