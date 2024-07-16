RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ahmed Suale case: Netizens blast Police for inviting A-Plus instead of Ken Agyapong

Kojo Emmanuel

A wave of online outrage has erupted following the Ghana Police Service's invitation to controversial musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus for questioning in connection with the 2019 murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.

Ahmed Hussein Suale and Kwame A-Plus
Ahmed Hussein Suale and Kwame A-Plus

Social media platforms have been inundated with strong reactions from netizens, who view the police's actions as an attempt to intimidate outspoken critics of the government.

Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI, was tragically gunned down in January 2019.

His murder came shortly after the release of an explosive undercover documentary that exposed widespread corruption in Ghanaian football, leading to several high-profile arrests and resignations.

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus
Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus Pulse Ghana

The case has since remained unsolved, with various human rights groups and international bodies calling for a thorough investigation.

The recent decision to invite A-Plus, known for his vocal criticism of government corruption and misconduct, has reignited public interest and speculation surrounding the case.

A-Plus was summoned by the police for questioning over comments he made about the murder of Ahmed Suale.

He has previously used his social media platforms to voice opinions on the case, calling for justice and transparency.

Late journalist, Ahmed Suale
Late journalist, Ahmed Suale Pulse Ghana

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, had named Suale as one of Anas' men who put together the damning documentary on corruption in Ghana football.

Agyapong in an interview on Citi TV denied any involvement in Suale's death.

He also refused to apologise for his comments prior to the death of Suale.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

Social media users are questioning why the police have not detained the maverick MP.

Twitter and Facebook have seen a surge as users express their discontent.

They criticised the police for what they perceived as a misdirected focus in the investigation.

Below are reactions from netizens on social media as they clash with police for inviting A-Plus.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

