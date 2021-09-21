In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare Addo, the appointment takes immediate effect.
Akufo-Addo appoints Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah as MASLOC CEO
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).
Mr. Stephen Amoah, who is now the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaso Constituency.
“I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you as the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) with immediate effect,” portions of the letter said.
The Chief of Staff thus congratulated Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah on her appointment.
“I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment.”
Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy and Administration with emphasis on Economic and Political Development from The School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) – Columbia University in the City of New York.
READ THE APPOINTMENT LETTER BELOW
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh