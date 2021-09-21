RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo appoints Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah as MASLOC CEO

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

Abibata Zakariah
Abibata Zakariah

In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare Addo, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Recommended articles

Mr. Stephen Amoah, who is now the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaso Constituency.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you as the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) with immediate effect,” portions of the letter said.

The Chief of Staff thus congratulated Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah on her appointment.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment.”

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy and Administration with emphasis on Economic and Political Development from The School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) – Columbia University in the City of New York.

READ THE APPOINTMENT LETTER BELOW

New MASLOC CEO
New MASLOC CEO Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

WAEC cancels Physics and Business Management papers over leakage on social media

WASSCE

2021 Maths and English WASSCE papers leak on social media – WAEC

WASSCE

Police officer Lance Corporal Agbeko grabs another humanitarian award

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko

Strangers calling mother of missing pregnant woman for ransom

Mrs Josephine is on the verge of going into labour any time soon.