Akufo-Addo appoints Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah as MASLOC CEO

Mr. Stephen Amoah, who is now the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaso Constituency.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you as the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) with immediate effect,” portions of the letter said.

The Chief of Staff thus congratulated Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah on her appointment.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment.”

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy and Administration with emphasis on Economic and Political Development from The School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) – Columbia University in the City of New York.

