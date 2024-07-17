Akufo-Addo appoints COP Christian Yohuno as Deputy IGP in charge of operations

“COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno is a distinguished law enforcement officer, with a career spanning over three decades, and has held various key positions within the Ghana Police Service.”

“President Akufo-Addo extends his heartfelt congratulations to COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno on his well-deserved appointment and wishes him the very best in the discharge of his duties.”

Meanwhile, the Tema Traditional Council has expressed its gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for the enhanced peace and security in the Tema traditional area. This commendation comes in light of the effective leadership and policing strategies implemented by the newly deployed regional commander, under the guidance of Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

During a ceremony held in Tema on Wednesday, 10 July 2024, where IGP Dampare paid a courtesy call on the traditional council, Tema Mankralo Nii Adjetey Agbo voiced the community's appreciation for the IGP's leadership. He highlighted the significant improvements in security and the reduction of crime in the area.

“Your humility and respect for both the old and young in society is commendable. We appreciate your leadership. The commander you brought here has been very good and efficient in dealing with crimes in our communities. Because of you, Tema is safe, and we are grateful for your leadership,” said Nii Adjetey Agbo.

IGP Dampare, in response, thanked the traditional leaders for their support and collaboration with the Police in their fight against crime. He emphasised that the Police are servants of the people and must work to ensure the safety and satisfaction of the community.