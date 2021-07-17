Photos: Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana National Mosque at Nima

It has a grand mosque, an office complex for the National Chief Imam, a clinic, laboratory, pharmacy, morgue and a library.

“The minaret of this mosque is very visible from many parts of Accra. For me, it is not just the beauty that it adds to Accra’s skyline that excites me necessarily,” Akufo-Addo said.

“I am even more excited by the fact that, as a Christian-majority country, a symbol of Islam can beautifully adorn our landscape, and expose the beauty of religious harmony that we enjoy in Ghana, and which continues to be the envy of the rest of the world.”

In attendance at the commissioning ceremony were the current and immediate past Presidents of the Republic of Niger, their Excellencies Mohammed Bazoum and Mahamadou Issoufou, and Professor Ali Erbaş.

Akufo-Addo called on the National Chief Imam and members of the Muslim fraternity to use the occasion of the commissioning of the Complex to unite the country.

“This beautiful Complex is a replica of the famous Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, which has become one of the most visited mosques in the world for the purposes of tourism. I expect that we should also nurture and take care of this mosque, and build its profile as a tourist destination for travelers to our country,” he said.