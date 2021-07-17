RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana National Mosque at Nima

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the National Mosque of Ghana Complex at Nima in Accra.

Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana National Mosque
Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana National Mosque

The complex, which has the second largest mosque in West Africa, was commissioned on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Recommended articles

It has a grand mosque, an office complex for the National Chief Imam, a clinic, laboratory, pharmacy, morgue and a library.

FB Post

“The minaret of this mosque is very visible from many parts of Accra. For me, it is not just the beauty that it adds to Accra’s skyline that excites me necessarily,” Akufo-Addo said.

“I am even more excited by the fact that, as a Christian-majority country, a symbol of Islam can beautifully adorn our landscape, and expose the beauty of religious harmony that we enjoy in Ghana, and which continues to be the envy of the rest of the world.”

Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana National Mosque
Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana National Mosque Pulse Ghana

In attendance at the commissioning ceremony were the current and immediate past Presidents of the Republic of Niger, their Excellencies Mohammed Bazoum and Mahamadou Issoufou, and Professor Ali Erbaş.

Akufo-Addo called on the National Chief Imam and members of the Muslim fraternity to use the occasion of the commissioning of the Complex to unite the country.

Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana National Mosque
Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana National Mosque Pulse Ghana

“This beautiful Complex is a replica of the famous Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, which has become one of the most visited mosques in the world for the purposes of tourism. I expect that we should also nurture and take care of this mosque, and build its profile as a tourist destination for travelers to our country,” he said.

The President added: “Fortunately, our Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture is a devout Muslim and an astute business man, and I expect him to craft an appropriate strategy to make this beautiful edifice a place of pilgrimage.”

7 Things Akufo - Addo said in his 23rd Nation's address.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

NDC Gov’t will not ask for certificates before giving you jobs – Akamba

NDC Gov’t will not ask for your certificates before giving jobs – Akamba