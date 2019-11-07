The projects will commence with a Railway Bridge on the Volta Lake at Ogoli, a village near Juapong.

At the sod-cutting ceremony at Ogoli to round up his two-day tour of the Volta Region, President Akufo-Addo commended the chiefs and the people of the town for their support for the national project, adding that it would revolutionise the economy of Ogoli and also change the town and the region at large.

“Procurement is ongoing and if everything goes on smoothly, the strategic partner to construct a rail line to join Ghana and Burkina Faso will be chosen next year,” he announced.

The Tema-Ouagadougou railway line, President Akufo-Addo said, would go through Volta, Oti, Northern, North East, and Upper East regions and would afford the country the opportunity to make a great deal out of its iron ore deposit.

President Akufo-Addo said already the government had set up a public corporation that would be responsible for mobilising resources to exploit and develop the iron ore deposit.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The railway line, he noted, would make development more feasible and efficient.

“More projects are going to be initiated and commenced next year,” he said and commended the contractors for their zeal to complete the project within time.

The bridge will allow for the new railway line from Tema in the Greater Accra Region to terminate at Mpakadan in the Eastern Region.

The $20-million Volta rail bridge has a span of 300 metres from Senchi to Mpakadan and will boost the transport system in the area.