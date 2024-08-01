Akufo-Addo declares Monday, August 5 as a public holiday

"Since Founders’ Day falls on a Sunday this year, the President has issued an Executive Instrument (E.I) in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), declaring Monday, 5th August 2024, as an additional public holiday.

The general public has been advised to observe this holiday nationwide."

Founders' Day is a national public holiday observed to commemorate the contributions of all the people, notably the "Big Six" who led the struggle for Ghana's independence.