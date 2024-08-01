ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo declares Monday, August 5 as a public holiday

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, 5th August 2024, as a public holiday.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo

In a statement signed by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, it said the decision follows the recognition of Founders’ Day, which is a statutory public holiday, on Sunday, 4th August 2024.

Recommended articles

"Since Founders’ Day falls on a Sunday this year, the President has issued an Executive Instrument (E.I) in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), declaring Monday, 5th August 2024, as an additional public holiday.

Henry Quartey
Henry Quartey Pulse Ghana

The general public has been advised to observe this holiday nationwide."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Founder's Day was formerly called "Founder's Day" with the letter "S" appearing after an apostrophe and it was celebrated to earmark the achievements of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alleged witchcraft (File photo)

CHRAJ appeals to Nana Addo to sign anti-witchcraft bill

Henry Quartey

Don’t dirty new houses as you do your barracks - Henry Quartey warns Police

Haruna Iddrisu

You'll be disgraced if you appeal Ato Forson's trial ruling - Haruna Iddrisu to AG

Police arrest 5 persons in connection with shooting incident at Okanta near Nsawam

Police arrest 5 persons in connection with shooting incident at Okanta near Nsawam