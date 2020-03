The board will be chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

The other members of the Board are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko. Mr. Collins Asare will act as Secretary to the Board.

The Fund will receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable, the president said.