Akufo-Addo re-elected as ECOWAS Chairman

“President Akufo-Addo was unanimously reelected by the 14 Heads of State and Government who made it to the one-day summit, which discussed a number of issues, including integration efforts, the COVID-19 situation, peace, security and democracy in the region, the political situation in Mali, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and border issues.”

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the summit in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo was first appointed Chair of the 15-member ECOWAS by the 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority in September 2020.

The next ordinary session has been slated for Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday, December 18, this year.