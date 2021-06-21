RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo re-elected as ECOWAS Chairman

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been given another term as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The Ghanaian President was given the new one-year mandate at an extraordinary congress in Accra on Saturday.

Recommended articles

“President Akufo-Addo was unanimously reelected by the 14 Heads of State and Government who made it to the one-day summit, which discussed a number of issues, including integration efforts, the COVID-19 situation, peace, security and democracy in the region, the political situation in Mali, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and border issues.”

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the summit in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo was first appointed Chair of the 15-member ECOWAS by the 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority in September 2020.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Kenneth Kaunda
The next ordinary session has been slated for Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday, December 18, this year.

“The Heads of State and Government express sincere appreciation to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his leadership in steering the affairs of the community,” the communique stated.

