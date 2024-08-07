Akufo-Addo refused to speak to me for my book – Manasseh Azure

Narrating the events on JoyNews’ AM Show, he said, “I initially wanted to speak to President Akufo-Addo when writing this book. I remember speaking to his cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko. People had told me that he [the President] wasn’t happy with the work I was doing.

So I asked Gabby if there was a possibility of speaking to him, and he said, ‘I don’t think he will speak to you.’ I asked why, and he said, ‘The President thinks you’ve been mean to him.’

“And I said, ‘But I even spoke to former President Mahama [despite criticising him],’ and Gabby said, ‘People are different and how they process things differs.’” he added.

According to him, he sought other avenues by reaching out to the President’s lawyer, Ekow Essuman, who suggested that Mr Otchere-Darko would be the best person to convince the President.

Returning to Mr Otchere-Darko, the investigative journalist said he was advised to send a letter to the President first. However, given the timing and his looming deadline, he decided not to pursue this further.

He further noted that even though he was unable to speak directly with the President, he managed to conduct extensive interviews with other members of the government, which provided valuable insights.

“I spoke to a number of people within his government who confirmed a lot of things, and I had an extensive interview with Gabby for about two hours, where I asked questions about some of the decisions, the family, among other things,” he said. “So I don’t think I missed anything significant from not speaking to the president for this book. I would have loved to but the circumstances didn’t permit,” he stressed.

“The President Ghana Never Got” is a 400-paged and 40-chaptered book on the reign of President Akufo-Addo.