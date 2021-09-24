Akufo-Addo’s government is the laziest in the 4th Republic – Captain Smart

Speaking on his ‘Maakye’ show on Onua TV, Captain Smart said the recent comments by Hopeson Adorye on Twene Jonas speaks volumes of the inefficiency of the government.

He argued that if this country really cares about its youth, a young man like Twene Jonas won’t travel to the United States to do casual jobs.

The controversial presenter also called on Ewes to reject Hopeson Adorye of the NPP because he is not a good man.

Hopeson Adorye, who is in the U.S as part of the Nana Addo's delegation to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, disclosed that he has visited the home of Jonas in New York and can confirm that he has been sacked from his job.

"Where is Twene Jonas, after coming here, I have visited his workplace, not knowing he has been sacked," Hopeson Adorye said in a Facebook video. He then asked "Twene Jonas or will come on air to come and challenge me?"

"I have been to Queens, not knowing you live with a pastor who has used plywood to partition his hall to create a small cubicle for you to be sleeping inside, yet, you have been bragging on social media like this" he added.

According to Hopeson Adorye, who is the convener of Fixing The Country Movement that counters Fix The Country protestors, Twene Jonas lost his car park job because he has been using someone's document to work.