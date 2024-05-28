Ambulance case: Godfred Dame was recorded at Justice Kulendi’s house – Nana B

While dismissing Jakpa's claims, the Attorney General insisted that Jakpa had sent several letters requesting a plea bargain in an effort to have the state drop all charges against the accused. He added that this proposal has not yet been accepted.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 27, the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, stated that the Attorney General attended the meeting at the behest of Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, which occurred at the Justice's residence.

Pulse Ghana

Nana B indicated that the full recording would establish that the Attorney General never asked Richard Jakpa to alter his testimony.

“We are reliably informed that the NDC is trying every means to maliciously ‘doctor’ the said tape to exclude portions of the conversation and particularly the voice of the Supreme Court Justice, whose invitation the AG honored out of courtesy. The full-length recording will reveal the AG never requested Richard Jakpa to skew his testimony in any manner as bandied around by the NDC.”

Nana B asserted, “No amount of scheming by the NDC and its affiliates will exonerate any person who participated in misrepresenting ordinary vans as ambulances to the Ghanaian populace.”