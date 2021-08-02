Angolan President arrives in Ghana for a 3-day state visit

He will, today, confer with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, and preside over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between both countries.

He is expected also to tour, lay a wreath and plant a tree at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, and later hosted to a State Banquet at the Jubilee House by President Akufo-Addo.

On Tuesday, President Lourenco is billed to visit the Secretariat of the (AfCFTA), where he would interact with the Secretary General of the body, Wamkele Mene.

He has also been scheduled to visit and address Ghana’s Parliament on Tuesday.

Pulse Ghana

President Lourenco will depart for his country on Wednesday.

President João Lourenço’s visit is aimed at strengthening the economic ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring possible areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.