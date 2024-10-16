Another illegal miner threatens to buy gun and start robbery due to ban on galamsey

He stated his intention to move from house to house to carry out these robberies, specifically mentioning that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would not be exempted from his targets should the opportunity arise.

"The money gained from galamsey will be used to buy guns to come and rob. If you collapse galamsey, then why wouldn't I rob? You will be sleeping and I will come to knock; when you come out, I will shoot you.

"He should collapse the galamsey and let's see if we won't become armed robbers. Akufo-Addo will be robbed if we get the chance, so he should stop that," he said.

It is the second of such videos to have emerged in the past few days. Last week, another young man made similar threats in a viral video, and later made another video, claiming he didn't mean his words.

In a decisive move to combat the escalating illegal mining crisis, the President of Ghana has intensified efforts against galamsey by deploying military personnel to protect the country’s river bodies, which are severely threatened by illegal mining activities.

This strategy aims to curb the destructive environmental impact caused by illegal miners, who often pollute water sources and degrade ecosystems.

Pulse Ghana

The military deployment includes the establishment of security checkpoints and patrolling critical areas around rivers and forests affected by galamsey operations.