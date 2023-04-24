The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti region as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.
A/R: Police Inspector nabbed for the alleged murder of girlfriend
Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the police officer who allegedly shot to kill his girlfriend five times has been nabbed by the Kumasi police on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
News broke when a shooting occurred killing a young lady in Kumasi on Thursday, April, 20.
A statement read, the suspect is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.
