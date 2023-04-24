ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

A/R: Police Inspector nabbed for the alleged murder of girlfriend

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the police officer who allegedly shot to kill his girlfriend five times has been nabbed by the Kumasi police on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Police officer arrested
Police officer arrested

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti region as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

Recommended articles

News broke when a shooting occurred killing a young lady in Kumasi on Thursday, April, 20.

A statement read, the suspect is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accident

STC bus carrying SHS students crashes on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday

New ultra-modern police station at Obo Kwahu is the office every police officer desires

New ultra-modern police station at Obo Kwahu is the office police officers deserve (photos)

Ken-Ofori-Atta

We’ve broken all the records for the requirements needed for an IMF loan – Ofori-Atta