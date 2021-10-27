The rented apartment serves as a dormitory for the female students.
Over 300 Asare Bediako SHS female students to be evicted over unpaid rent
Over 300 female students of Asare Bediako Senior High School (ABSEC) at Akrokerri in the Adansi West District of Ashanti Region have been served with several eviction notices by their landlord for months to leave.
The headmaster of the SHS, Dr. Emmanuel Asiedu, revealed that the two landlords who rented their houses to be used as a dormitory have served the school an eviction notice over their unpaid rent allowance.
Dr. Emmanuel Asiedu said official communication has been directed to the office of the Member of Parliament for the Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, and the Adansi West district Assembly for immediate assistance.
The students said they need rent relief from off-campus housing providers.
Some students said they have not been admitted as boarding students due to inadequate accommodation.
As a result, parents are torn between the option of renting rooms near the schools.
Asare Bediako Senior High School has a student population of over 1,700 with no boarding facility to house the 3009 girls on campus in decent accommodation.
