Assemblyman drowns while crossing river to campaign for re-election

A journalist with Prestea FM, Nana Esi Brew Monney, told the news outlet that Manasseh’s campaign team members tried to restrain him from going to campaign on the fateful day, but he insisted, saying it was just a short distance. “His campaign crew told him not to go, but he insisted it was just a stone’s throw, and he could return immediately. He was wearing Wellington boots with five others on board. Just in the middle of the river, the canoe capsized. Three others came back to report that Manasseh and the other gentleman had drowned. A search team was sent, only for them to find the lifeless body of Manasseh Addison Sackey. This happened around 2:00 pm, and the body was found around 6:00 pm,” she is quoted as having narrated.