ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Atta Akyea on an agenda against Dampare; committee report unanimous - Kwame Gyan

Andreas Kamasah

Lawyers representing the Inspector-General of Police in the leaked tape controversy have contested claims made by Samuel Atta Akyea, chairman of the Parliamentary committee that investigated the issue. Atta Akyea alleged that committee members were divided over the report's findings.

Atta Akyea on an agenda against Dampare; committee report unanimous - Kwame Gyan
Atta Akyea on an agenda against Dampare; committee report unanimous - Kwame Gyan

The lawmaker from Abuakwa South asserted that some committee members disagreed with the recommendations, despite the fact that all members except himself signed the final report submitted to Parliament.

Recommended articles

"What happened has fully confirmed our nightmare that the chairman had his own agenda, he was on a frolic of his own way aside the remit of the committee and we have been vindicated," said lead Counsel for the IGP, Professor Kwame Gyan, in an interview with Joy News on Monday, 1st July 2024.

Atta Akyea on his own agenda against Dampare; C’ttee report unanimous - Kwame Gyan
Atta Akyea on his own agenda against Dampare; C’ttee report unanimous - Kwame Gyan Video frames

He added, "In the practice of the House, the Chair appointed by the Speaker has no original vote, the chairman’s vote is only a casting vote if there was a tie, and there wasn’t. So far as we are concerned, this report is a unanimous report. We know he’s part of the machinations by some unscrupulous elements who have an insatiable appetite to be IGP."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee's report implicated all three officers heard on the tape—COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Gyebi—for professional misconduct. It recommended that two of them be referred to the privileges committee for lying during their appearances before the committee.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Sylvester Tetteh

5 Ghanaian MPs narrowly escape attack in Kenya as protesters break into Parliament

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Here are all the properties allegedly owned by former NDC MP Inusah Fuseini in Dubai

Rev Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Court srikes out Kusi Boateng's appeal against Okudzeto Ablakwa; fines him GHS3000

Mentally disabled

3,765 cases of mental disorders related to alcohol use recorded in 2023