Atta Akyea on an agenda against Dampare; committee report unanimous - Kwame Gyan

"What happened has fully confirmed our nightmare that the chairman had his own agenda, he was on a frolic of his own way aside the remit of the committee and we have been vindicated," said lead Counsel for the IGP, Professor Kwame Gyan, in an interview with Joy News on Monday, 1st July 2024.

He added, "In the practice of the House, the Chair appointed by the Speaker has no original vote, the chairman’s vote is only a casting vote if there was a tie, and there wasn’t. So far as we are concerned, this report is a unanimous report. We know he’s part of the machinations by some unscrupulous elements who have an insatiable appetite to be IGP."

