Atta Akyea on an agenda against Dampare; committee report unanimous - Kwame Gyan

The lawmaker from Abuakwa South asserted that some committee members disagreed with the recommendations, despite the fact that all members except himself signed the final report submitted to Parliament.
Lawyers representing the Inspector-General of Police in the leaked tape controversy have contested claims made by Samuel Atta Akyea, chairman of the Parliamentary committee that investigated the issue. Atta Akyea alleged that committee members were divided over the report's findings.
Recommended articles
"What happened has fully confirmed our nightmare that the chairman had his own agenda, he was on a frolic of his own way aside the remit of the committee and we have been vindicated," said lead Counsel for the IGP, Professor Kwame Gyan, in an interview with Joy News on Monday, 1st July 2024.
He added, "In the practice of the House, the Chair appointed by the Speaker has no original vote, the chairman’s vote is only a casting vote if there was a tie, and there wasn’t. So far as we are concerned, this report is a unanimous report. We know he’s part of the machinations by some unscrupulous elements who have an insatiable appetite to be IGP."
The Committee's report implicated all three officers heard on the tape—COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Gyebi—for professional misconduct. It recommended that two of them be referred to the privileges committee for lying during their appearances before the committee.