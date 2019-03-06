According to him, the conduct of the National Security personnel deployed for the by-election leaves much to be desired.

At least seven persons were reported injured following a shooting incident during Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31.

This was after some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly attacked voters and fired gunshots at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station.

Testifying before the Emile Short Commission on Tuesday, Mr. Asante Apeatu said the National Security operatives did not act well in the circumstance.

“This commission has brought a lot of things to the fore so many things and lessons we are learning from. [I will take some actions]. I think there are some other things that went wrong. The way the operations were conducted leaves much to be desired,” the IGP said.

He further revealed that he had no knowledge of the SWAT operations during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

“I did not know about it,” Mr Asante-Apeatu told the Commission when asked if his office had prior knowledge about the operations of the masked men on the said day.

He added: “[I agree] If the operation is not going to be beyond the Ghana Police Service, I think we should be informed. [I don’t agree] because, the National Security Council is the governing body of all the intelligence agencies in the country.

“The intelligence that they gather, they do disseminate, we receive reports from them and we act but I believe that sometimes it is on a need to know basis so they have the prerogative not to inform the Ghana Police Service.”