Born and raised in Casablanca, Morocco, Berrada was inspired by Silicon Valley and the success of entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Jack Dorsey. Musk, in particular, is a role model for Berrada, who admires his ability to turn all his businesses into success stories and revolutionize the world with Tesla, SpaceX, and PayPal. He is also an avid football fan and a passionate supporter of Arsenal Football Club. He particularly admires the Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, for his work ethic, dedication, and outstanding performances on the pitch.

As a shrewd businessman and entrepreneur, Mr Berrada understands the importance of teamwork, discipline, and hard work, which are also crucial elements in the world of sports. Badr Berrada's passion for business and entrepreneurship extends beyond his personal success. He recognizes the potential of Africa, particularly Ghana and his home country Morocco, to become leading players in the global economy. Through his company BBN Times, he provides a platform for thought-provoking business and tech-related content from industry experts, government officials, and international best-selling authors, connecting readers all over the world with insights they cannot find in mainstream media.

BBN Times has attracted millions of unique visitors with tens of millions of website visits since its inception. Renowned contributors from different parts of the globe, including Badr Berrada, have written for the publication. Other notable contributors include John Nosta, Brett King, Daniel Burrus, Karen Gross, Daniel Lacalle, Eric Reimer, and David L. Katz, among others. BBN Times has had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in the business world, including Jim Rowan, the former CEO of Dyson, Hermann Simon, Chairman of Simon-Kucher & Partners, and Jeff Hoffman, the founder of Booking.com. The platform has also featured exclusive interviews with many A-list celebrities, such as Daniel Craig, Chris Pratt, Keira Knightley, Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Frances McDormand, Hugh Grant, Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Rituparna Sengupta, Daniel Radcliffe, Joe Mantegna, Matt Damon, and Nicolas Cage.

Badr Berrada is deeply proud of his African roots, emphasizing the importance of education, healthcare and technology in Africa. His expertise in business and entrepreneurship has earned him recognition in numerous publications, including Forbes, Business Insider, Yahoo News and Khaleej Times. Berrada's passion for artificial intelligence (AI) is evident, and he believes that AI has the potential to reshape many industries and help navigate uncertainty. He sees AI as a transformative technology that will prove to be beneficial for the future, but emphasizes the need for more fairness and transparency in its management. Despite living in the UK, Berrada remains proud of his African roots and believes that Africa has the potential to catch up with the rest of the world. He sees vast minerals and natural resources, increasing political stability, and support for democracy as positive signs for the continent. He also acknowledges that bureaucracy, and a lack of faith in local talent are holding Africa back, and emphasizes the need to focus on education, healthcare, and technology to drive change.

Badr believes that African entrepreneurs can make a difference by identifying and solving problems in their communities through innovative and sustainable business solutions. He emphasizes the importance of taking a long-term approach, building a strong team, and being resilient in the face of challenges. Badr also advocates for collaboration and networking with other entrepreneurs and industry leaders to leverage resources and expertise. He encourages African entrepreneurs to have a global mindset and to be ambassadors for the continent, showcasing its potential and talent to the world.

He is actively advising and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs, including those from Ghana, Morocco, and the UK. His belief in the power of technology, especially artificial intelligence, to transform industries and improve lives is evident in his work and writings. Badr Berrada exemplifies the importance of cross-border collaborations and partnerships in driving innovation and growth. He is proud of the historic achievement made by Morocco in reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup. As someone who cares deeply about the development of Africa and its representation on the global stage, this achievement by the Moroccan national team is a source of inspiration and motivation for him. It shows that with hard work, dedication, and determination, African countries can compete at the highest level of global sports and make an impact. It is a reminder that Africa has untapped potential and a bright future ahead.