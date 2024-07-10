Bagbin orders investigation into video of immigration officers assaulting woman

Bagbin underscored that the use of force by public servants, particularly against women, is unacceptable and called for a thorough investigation. "I further direct that the Minister for Interior should report back to this House on what action has been taken in this direction. I need to emphasise that public servants are servants of the people. We volunteered to serve Ghanaians," he stated.

He clarified the distinction between public servants and the armed forces, noting, "The armed forces are armed and trained to use force, and that is usually the last resort. Public servants are people who have volunteered to serve the public, and that service must be rendered without the use of force."

Bagbin also criticised the specific incident, describing the use of force against a woman as completely unacceptable and uncivilised. "It's not at all allowed, and so I'll allow the investigations to proceed and let's see what happens," he concluded.

