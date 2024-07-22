Bagbin sacks Sefwi Wiawso MP from Parliament over rude comments

He said, "In giving you the information, I have given you an idea of the expectations of the people of Ghana. That is for you to consider as part of the report and the House to decide as to whether we will approve or disapprove those nominations."

"His Excellency clearly stated that he is constitutionally injuncted to do what he has done, and so it is now for you to also look at," Bagbin added.

Kwaku Afriyie responded, expressing dissatisfaction with the Speaker's remarks, calling them prejudicial. He stated, "As representing the good people of Sefwi Wiawso, it doesn't lie in your mouth to remind us of the things that you have said."

Speaker Bagbin, upon hearing this, ordered the MP's removal, saying, "Marshal, take him out of the House. I will not entertain such disrespect. It lies in my mouth."

Following this incident, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh apologised on behalf of the caucus. He said, "Speaker, we acknowledge the wisdom you have guided us, and how you have navigated us to this point. What happened a moment ago was unfortunate. So, I want to, on behalf of the entire caucus and my colleagues, render my apologies to you and your office. We are very sorry, we apologise sincerely for what happened."