Bagbin sacks Sefwi Wiawso MP from Parliament over rude comments

Evans Annang

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expelled the MP for Sefwi Wiawso, Kwaku Afriyie, from the chamber. This action followed the MP's comments, which the Speaker considered rude and contemptuous.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
During Monday's proceedings, Speaker Bagbin announced the nomination of new judges to the Supreme Court, urging members to consider the expectations of Ghanaians when deciding on the nominations.

He said, "In giving you the information, I have given you an idea of the expectations of the people of Ghana. That is for you to consider as part of the report and the House to decide as to whether we will approve or disapprove those nominations."

"His Excellency clearly stated that he is constitutionally injuncted to do what he has done, and so it is now for you to also look at," Bagbin added.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie.
Speaker Bagbin, upon hearing this, ordered the MP's removal, saying, "Marshal, take him out of the House. I will not entertain such disrespect. It lies in my mouth."

Following this incident, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh apologised on behalf of the caucus. He said, "Speaker, we acknowledge the wisdom you have guided us, and how you have navigated us to this point. What happened a moment ago was unfortunate. So, I want to, on behalf of the entire caucus and my colleagues, render my apologies to you and your office. We are very sorry, we apologise sincerely for what happened."

The legislator is believed to have made additional comments off the record.

