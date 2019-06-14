The theme is "Building enterprising communities, and creating wealth." Barcamp Tema 2019 seeks to raise a community of young people who are very able and ingenious in business dealings (enterprising) and would be able to make money and create wealth. The #bctema resources lead, Peter Asare Nyarko who has also run multiple financial literacy breakouts at Barcamps adds: “True wealth is about a lot more than just money. Yes, it’s true that financial independence is all about money, but living a wealthy life isn’t. This distinction is critical”.

Barcamp Tema is organized primarily by the GhanaThink Foundation, an organization based both in Ghana and the USA. GhanaThink has successfully organized 96 BarCamps in Ghana, as part of its Barcamp Ghana program. Barcamp Tema 2019 is the 8th of its kind and it aims at creating a platform for young people to share ideas on how to identify, clarify and convert opportunities into business ventures by learning to engage and leverage their passions. it also seeks to promote partnerships that are directed towards providing a support base for young entrepreneurs and innovators.

Leonard Hagan co-founded Barcamp Tema in 2012 as a project within GhanaThink while a student of Central University College (Miotso). He is currently part of the Barcamp Ghana team which oversees Barcamps all over Ghana. He mentioned: “Barcamp Tema over the years has contributed to the general development of the youth in and around Tema. The event empowers participants through innovative and informative discussions. Barcamp Tema 2019 seeks to be better than previous years though resourceful mentoring sessions, panel discussions and breakout session not leaving out the fruitful partnership that can be established through networking”.

At a Barcamp, one can expect: Mentoring by professionals or entrepreneurs | Networking with like-minded individuals - you could find your business or project partner | Celebrating some of the best of our community and beyond | Breakout sessions that you can also lead. There are many videos like this video on YouTube which showcases what happens at Barcamps. Some of the confirmed mentors include - Ofosua Dokor, Michael Bakah, Whitney Boakye Mensah, Nathan Quao, Patricia Lakai-Mensah, Louis Yaw Afful, Sidney Rockson, Emmaline Datey, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Richard Afari-Kwayisi, Felicia Edem Attipoe, Albert K Frimpong, Cecilia, David Alema-Mensah, Josephine Amankwah, Ebenezer, Inna Patty, Adwoa Asantewaa Nyarko, Anthonia Fesu - see more info on the Barcamp Tema Facebook page.

Benjamin Adadevoh, who leads Barcamp Tema, stated: “People living in Tema have benefited a lot from Barcamp Tema events. Learning from various mentors, networking and sharing ideas have contributed to skills development, critical thinking and positive attitudes among the youth”. Yvonne Blasu participated in her first Barcamp Tema in 2017 and is now the logistics lead. She adds: “Barcamp Tema gets better every year and 2019 promises nothing less. We have very interesting mentors coming through this year. You don't want to miss out.”

Barcamp Tema is being supported by Viva Springs Ltd, InnoSpace, Naya Naturals, IPMC Tema, Juicy Shake Hub, Jollof Pot & the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority. Barcamps in Ghana has always looked to work with local partners who help bring in resources to make free networking forums better and localized.

Register at the BarCamp Tema Eventbrite website - http://barcamptema19.eventbrite.com. Join us to move the Greater Accra Region and Ghana forward. Stay tuned via social media - #bctema and on Twitter and Facebook