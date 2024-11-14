Barker-Vormawor pens crucial 10-point plan for next AG to reform Ghana’s judiciary

This proposal follows growing criticism directed at Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkonoo, and the Supreme Court, particularly over recent decisions declaring four parliamentary seats vacant.

For instance, former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Asa-Asare, recently criticised the Chief Justice, arguing that she “erred” by empaneling Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu to consider the Speaker’s motion for a stay of execution on the Supreme Court’s directive.

In a separate case, Justice Torkonoo faced heavy criticism for altering the Supreme Court panel in the appeal case involving former COCOBOD CEO Dr Stephen Opuni. Leading New Patriotic Party member Dr Arthur Kennedy, commenting on the matter, labelled the decision as “unfortunate.”

In a social media post on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Barker-Vormawor outlined additional reforms, including proposals for legislation to dissolve the General Legal Council’s disciplinary committee and to allow private or public universities to establish alternative professional law schools.

Below is the full 10-point recommendation:

The next Attorney-General needs to introduce legislation that: