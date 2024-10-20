Barker-vormawor was not beaten by officers – police say, describe claim as baseless

Barker-Vormawor, a political activist, had taken to social media to accuse the police of severe beatings, claiming he and his cellmates had suffered from abuse. "I am still in pain from the injuries and beatings meted out to me without reason," he wrote, further calling for a national hunger strike in protest of the treatment of detainees.

The Police, however, provided a different account of events, stating that Barker-Vormawor resisted a transfer to another cell on 19th October after intelligence suggested he was planning to compromise the security of other inmates and the station. According to the Police, the activist sustained minor scratches on his right hand while resisting handcuffs but was promptly taken to hospital and discharged after treatment.

Barker-Vormawor has been in custody since 16th October, following his bail of GH¢20,000 with two sureties, which remains unexecuted due to what the police refer to as difficulties in securing the necessary sureties. The Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring the protection of all individuals in their custody, including Barker-Vormawor.

He was arrested together with 53 others and remanded into custody following a protest organised by Democracy Hub to mount pressure on the government to take measures to end illegal mining also known as galamsey, which has caused serious devastation to the country's water bodies, forest reserves, farmlands. The protest turned violent, with the protesters clashing with police officers on September 22.