ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bawumia's top aide exposed over Prisons Service land grab at Roman Ridge

Kojo Emmanuel

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Senior Policy Advisor and Board Chair of La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Professor Kwaku Appiah-Adu, has find himself embroiled in accusations of mismanagement and land grabbing.

Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu
Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, took to social media platform X to share documents and insights into the allegations.

Recommended articles

According to Ablakwa, Prof. Appiah-Adu is not only accused of running down the prestigious La Palm Royal Beach Resort and attempting to sell it to a government colleague, but he is also at the center of a legal battle over prime land owned by the Ghana Prisons Service at Roman Ridge.

The dispute reached a boiling point when Prof. Appiah-Adu took the Ghana Prisons Service to court, demanding that they cease obstructing his claimed ownership of the land.

Ablakwa revealed that, in a dramatic demonstration of vice-presidential influence, Prof. Appiah-Adu allegedly enlisted national security operatives to demolish a fence erected by the Prisons Service to protect their property, which has been allocated to them since June 28, 1950.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the courtroom clash intensifies, the Ghana Prisons Service, backed by the Attorney General’s Department, is fervently contesting the advisor's claims, striving to halt his encroachment and reclaim their rightful land.

The unfolding legal battle underscores the power dynamics at play and the lengths to which Prof. Appiah-Adu is willing to go to secure his controversial acquisition.

This incident is yet another example in a series of high-profile disputes over public assets, raising alarms about the rampant privatization and misappropriation of state properties.

From SSNIT hotels, parks, and gardens to beachfronts, public bungalows, and now the Roman Ridge Borstal Institute lands, there is a growing perception that "Ghana is simply on sale."

In response to these alarming developments, former President John Mahama has vowed to launch thorough investigations and reclaim looted lands if he assumes office on January 7, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ablakwa noted that Mahama's promise of accountability and justice offers a glimmer of hope amid widespread disillusionment and anger.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Fiifi Kwetey

Acheampong's Rock City Hotel made a loss and can't manage SSNIT hotels — Ablakwa

Hands Off Our Hotels protest

Video shows 'Hands Off Our Hotels' protesters throwing stones at the police

Bryan Acheampong

Rock City is not making losses; Okudzeto Ablakwa is lying – Bryan Acheampong

Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, Auditor-General

Akufo-Addo extends Auditor General's appointment for 2 years