Alhaji Tapsoba was picked up at his house in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Secretary to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwame Zuh confirmed.

Mr Zuh said Mr Tapsoba’s family as well as the party only got to know that the unidentified men who picked him up were from the BNI after they lodged a complaint at the regional police station after three days.

Reports from Kumasi indicates that Alhaji Tapsoba has been transferred to the BNI headquarters in Accra.