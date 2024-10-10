Breaking the Silence: A call to action for Ghana's mental health crisis

The World Federation for Mental Health first launched World Mental Health Day in 1992 to raise awareness and improve mental health education worldwide. Since its inception, the day has become a platform to tackle various aspects of mental health, encouraging dialogue and reducing the societal taboos associated with it. Yet, in Ghana, such discussions are often stifled by harmful beliefs. Mental illness is frequently misunderstood as a sign of weakness or even attributed to demonic possession, leading to widespread social stigma.

The statistics paint a stark picture. As of 2024, around 2.3 million Ghanaians live with mental health conditions, yet only a small fraction receives appropriate care. The country faces a staggering 98% treatment gap, meaning most people who need help are unable to access it. This crisis is exacerbated by a severe shortage of professionals—Ghana has just 18 psychiatrists to serve a population of over 30 million.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been actively working to bridge this gap through its Special Initiative for Mental Health. The programme aims to provide quality mental health care to over 5 million Ghanaians, focusing on integrating mental health services into the broader healthcare system. However, progress remains slow, largely due to underfunding, limited infrastructure, and the deep-rooted cultural stigma surrounding mental illness.

To address this crisis, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. The government must take the lead by implementing and funding comprehensive mental health policies. More professionals need to be trained, and mental health services must be made more accessible to those in need. This responsibility also extends to the media, traditional leaders, and individuals within communities.

The media, often referred to as the fourth arm of government, has a crucial role in normalising conversations about mental health. Accurate reporting and personal narratives can help dispel harmful myths and reduce the stigma that prevents many Ghanaians from seeking help. Traditional chiefs, as influential community figures, must advocate for better understanding and support for those facing mental health challenges.

At an individual level, Ghanaians are encouraged to break the silence surrounding mental health. Open discussions, personal stories, and emotional support from family and friends can foster a more compassionate and supportive environment for those battling mental health issues.

World Mental Health Day serves as a reminder that mental health is just as important as physical health. It is not only the responsibility of governments and organisations but also of each individual to contribute to creating a more understanding and supportive society for those affected by mental health conditions in Ghana.