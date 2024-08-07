ADVERTISEMENT
Canadian professors commend Dampare for transforming Ghana Police

Andreas Kamasah

Two esteemed Canadian academics have lauded the significant changes taking place within the Ghana Police Service under the stewardship of Dr George Akuffo Dampare. Professors David McGuire and Edward Akuffo from the University of the Fraser Valley expressed their admiration for the strategic interventions that have markedly improved policing in Ghana.

During their courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his team on 6th July 2024, Professors McGuire and Akuffo highlighted the transformative impact of Dr Dampare's leadership. The professors were given a comprehensive tour of the Police Headquarters, which included visits to the studios of GH Police TV, the Police Surveillance Centre, the Police Shop, and the Emergency Command Centre.

Impressed by the facilities, the professors noted the immense benefits these innovations bring to both the officers of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghanaian public. They commended the efforts in modernising the police force, which they believe will significantly enhance security and public trust.

The recognition from international scholars underscores the positive strides being made under Dr Dampare's leadership, reinforcing the Ghana Police Service's commitment to excellence and community-focused policing.

The Ghana Police Service has seen tremendous transformation under the Dampare-led leadership in terms of infrastructure, professionalism, civilian relationships, and security enhancement, among other initiatives that have enured to the benefit of the nation.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

