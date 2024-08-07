Canadian professors commend Dampare for transforming Ghana Police

Pulse Ghana

Impressed by the facilities, the professors noted the immense benefits these innovations bring to both the officers of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghanaian public. They commended the efforts in modernising the police force, which they believe will significantly enhance security and public trust.

Encouraging Dr Dampare and his team to continue their commendable work, the professors emphasised the importance of sustaining these efforts to ensure a safer and more secure Ghana.

The recognition from international scholars underscores the positive strides being made under Dr Dampare's leadership, reinforcing the Ghana Police Service's commitment to excellence and community-focused policing.

The Ghana Police Service has seen tremendous transformation under the Dampare-led leadership in terms of infrastructure, professionalism, civilian relationships, and security enhancement, among other initiatives that have enured to the benefit of the nation.